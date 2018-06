Vietnamese dissident lawyer Nguyen Van Dai is seen standing trial on closed circuit television at Hanoi's People's Court, May 11, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

Vietnamese human rights activist Nguyen Van Dai and his assistant Le Thu Ha, who were released from prison in their home country, had safely arrived in Germany along with the activist's wife, the German foreign ministry said on Friday.

The activists were on Thursday released from jail in Vietnam, where they had been imprisoned for attempting to overthrow the state.