Barrier tape seen on a construction site at the Heidestrasse street in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Barrier tape seen on a construction site at the Heidestrasse street in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

A general view of a construction site at the Heidestrasse street in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

German authorities were scheduled to cordon off a radius of 800 meters (2,625 feet) around its main train station on Friday and evacuate thousands to defuse a Second World War era bomb.

Residential buildings as well as government buildings and a section of the Charite University Hospital falls within this area.