German Minister of Interior, Construction and Homeland Horst Seehofer speaks during the presentation of his so called Masterplan Migration in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2018.EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The German government on Tuesday said that future negotiations with European Union partners to discuss the devolution of migrants already registered for asylum in another EU country could prove very difficult.

These bilateral talks are due to begin this month with EU partners such as Italy and Greece where migrants, currently in Germany, may have been first registered upon arrival to EU territory, in accordance with EU guidelines.