Male giant panda Jiao Qing eats a bamboo in its enclosure in the Berlin Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Female giant panda Meng Meng stands on top of a tub of water in its enclosure in the Berlin Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Male giant panda Jiao Qing eats a bamboo in its enclosure in the Berlin Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Male giant panda Jiao Qing eats a bamboo in its enclosure in the Berlin Zoo, in Berlin, Germany, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Berlin Zoo’s pair of Chinese giant pandas could become the first in Germany to give birth to offspring in captivity.

Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, aged six and nine, have come into heat with the arrival of spring and have been showing “all the signs of affection and love,” according to Tierpark Berlin.