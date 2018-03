Former Italian prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi (C) greets the crowd during his visit to the Chapel of Sansevero in Naples, Italy, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ciro Fusco

Former Italian prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi (C) poses with his fiancee Francesca Pascale (L) in San Gregorio Armeno district in Naples, Italy, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Livio Anticoli

Former Italian prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi (L) poses for a photo with handicraftsman Gennaro Di Virgilio (R) in San Gregorio Armeno district in Naples, Italy, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Livio Anticoli

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former prime minister and leader of the center-right Forza Italia party, visited Naples Saturday to do some sightseeing and walk among the crowd on the final day of reflection before Sunday's general election.

"A day to relax on the streets of downtown Naples with Francesca," Berlusconi wrote on Twitter, thanking the people of Naples for their warm welcome.