Independent US Sen. Bernie Sanders got his campaign up and running this Saturday in New York for the Democratic Party primaries before thousands of followers and vowed to defeat President Donald Trump, whom he described as very dangerous for the nation.

"Thank you for being part of a campaign which is not only going to win the Democratic nomination," but which will "defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history," Sanders told those attending the rally in Brooklyn to kick off his candidacy despite the freezing temperatures.