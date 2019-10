Democratic candidate for United States President Senator Bernie Sanders pauses while taking a question from an audience member during a town hall meeting at Nashua Community College in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA, Sep.3. 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Tuesday said that he would slow down the pace of his election campaign after suffering a heart attack last week.

“But I certainly intend to be actively campaigning. I think we are going to change the nature of the campaign a bit. Make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do,” Sanders told the media following a visit to his cardiologist in Burlington, Vermont.