The candidate for the Presidency of Venezuela Javier Bertucci (C) speaks before thousands of people during his closing campaign act, in Valencia, Venezuela, 16 May 2018. Before being a candidate for the Presidency of Venezuela, Javier Bertucci was only known in the evangelical field, where he moved as pastor of the Maranatha Christian Church and today, third in the polls, he claims to be the greatest rival of the Head of State, Nicolas Maduro , and have the support of God. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

An opposition candidate for the 2018 Venezuelan presidential elections, promised Wednesday in the closing ceremony of his campaign in Valencia in northern Venezuela to restore the economy of the country within a year if he wins the elections on May 20.

"I ask for one year to bring back your children to Venezuela and to recover the economy," Javier Bertucci said at the end of his presidential campaign in Valencia, where the Maranatha Evangelical Church is headquartered and retains most followers.