Abu Hassan, the head of the family, lights a cigarette at an abandoned school in Hamoria, Syria, on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Young men gather plastic and nylon trash as women hang laundry to dry inside the yard of an abandoned school in Hamoria, Syria, on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A woman and her children eat cauliflower at an abandoned school in Hamoria, Syria, on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Children pose for a photograph next to the door of an abandoned school in Hamoria, Syria, on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syrian civilians in the besieged rebel-held suburbs of Damascus face deteriorating conditions, forcing many to sustain themselves by whatever means are available, as documented by an epa photographer in photos released on Sunday.

One such civilian is 75-year-old Abu Hassan, who lives with the 105 members of his family (children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren) in an abandoned and partly-destroyed school in Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta.