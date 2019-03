Beto O'Rourke, a contender for the Democratic presidential candidacy in the 2020 US elections, raised more than $6 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his run, his campaign team said Monday. EFE-EPA/File

O'Rourke, who collected $6.1 million last Thursday upon announcing his intentions, topped the candidate who had previously been the leader in the field, the progressive Bernie Sanders, who raised $5.9 million on the first day of his campaign.