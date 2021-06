Photo provided by HBO showing (left to right) Moonbear, Dede Lovelace, Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran and Ajani Russell during filming of a scene from the television series "Betty," the second season of which will begin airing on June 11, 2021. EFE/Stephanie Mei-Ling/HBO /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Latina actresses Rachelle Vinberg and Ajani Russell will once again star in the second season of "Betty" the refreshing HBO series about a group of "skater" girls who range through the streets of New York on their skateboards as they grapple with the transition to adulthood.

"I put so much of my heart and energy toward the show. And I'm so grateful that we've been successful enough to get two seasons of it," Russell, a Puerto Rican native who plays the role of Indigo, told EFE.