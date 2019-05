Four of five leaders of People's Alliance for Democracy (L-R) Somsak Kosaisuk, Somkiat Pongpaiboon, Pipob Thongchai and Suriyasai Katasila pose for a photograph after being granted a royal pardon, outside the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Some of the freed prisoners are ordained as Buddhist monks to honor the king, after being granted royal pardons at the Bangkok Remand Prison, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Between 30,000 and 50,000 prisoners will be released and many others will see their sentences commuted in Thailand under a royal pardon granted by the king on Friday on occasion of his recent coronation.

The Department of Corrections said in a statement that the first batch of hundreds of prisoners were being released on Friday, including a young man who was sentenced in 2017 to two years and six months in prison for lèse-majesté (insulting the monarch).