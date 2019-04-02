In the aftermath of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet crash in Indonesia in October, much of the American aviation industry - the plane maker, the FAA, U.S. airlines and their pilots - closed ranks to reassure the public the model was safe to fly, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Tuesday.
Even after evidence emerged implicating a new automated flight-control system in the Indonesia disaster, the industry message was that pilots would be able to overcome glitches by following common emergency steps.