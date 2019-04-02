A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A heap of debris from the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

In the aftermath of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet crash in Indonesia in October, much of the American aviation industry - the plane maker, the FAA, U.S. airlines and their pilots - closed ranks to reassure the public the model was safe to fly, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Tuesday.

Even after evidence emerged implicating a new automated flight-control system in the Indonesia disaster, the industry message was that pilots would be able to overcome glitches by following common emergency steps.