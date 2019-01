Bhumchu Zangmo (C) interacts with her twins Nima (R) and Dawa (L), at the Children First Retreat in Kilmore, Australia, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bhumchu Zangmo (R) poses for a photograph with her twins Nima (C) and Dawa (L), at the Children First Retreat in Kilmore, Australia, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bhutan's first-known conjoined twins, who were separated by surgery in Australia nearly three months ago, are expected to return home in the coming few weeks.

On Thursday, the 18-month-old twins - Nima and Dawa Pelden - were seen playing and practicing walking with their mother Bhumchu Zangmo, in images released by efe-epa.