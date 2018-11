Separated conjoined twins Nima and Dawa are seen with their mother Bhumchu Zangmo (2-R) upon being discharged from the Royal Childrens Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, Nov 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELLEN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Royal Childrens Hospital CEO John Stanway holds up a letter from the king of Bhutan as separated conjoined twins Nima and Dawa are discharged from the Royal Childrens Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, Nov 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELLEN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Separated conjoined twins Nima and Dawa are seen with their mother Bhumchu Zangmo (top, C) upon being discharged from the Royal Childrens Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, Nov 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELLEN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bhutanese conjoined twins Nima and Dawa who were joined at the torso and underwent lengthy surgery to separate them were discharged from the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne on Monday.

The 16-month-old twins, who left the hospital with their mother, Bhumchu Zagmo, are to travel to the Children First Foundation's estate in Kilmore in the state of Victoria, to continue with their recuperation before returning to Bhutan, local news agency AAP said.