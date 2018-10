A handout image released on 24 December 2009, shows formerly conjoined twins Trishna and Krishna enjoying Christmas festivities. The Bangladeshi twins will celebrate their first Christmas separated tomorrow. EPA-EFE/The Royal Children's Hospital, Lloyd Ellis HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout image made available on 2 October 2018 shows the Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital surgical team who will be involved in the conjoined twin's surgery in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Paediatric Surgeon Joe Crameri (R) addresses the media at the Royal Children's Hospital, in Melbourne, Australia, 02 October 2018. Conjoined twins Nima and Dawa Pelden are due to arrive in Australia from Bhutan to undergo assessment for surgical separation at the Royal Children's Hospital. EPA-EFE/James Ross

Australian surgeons will perform a separation surgery on Nima and Dawa Pelden, Bhutanese twins who were born 14 months ago conjoined at the chest, the Royal Melbourne Children's hospital announced Tuesday.

The twins will arrive in Melbourne, from Bhutan, around noon on Tuesday, where the operation, by a team of six surgeons and several specialized nurses at the Royal Children's Hospital, will take place the hospital announced at a press conference.