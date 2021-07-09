President Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged that the Taliban are militarily stronger than at any point since the war in Afghanistan began in 2001, adding that he considered it "highly unlikely" that a "unified government" would be able to control the entire country.

In a speech delivered at the White House, Biden however defended his plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and announced that the process will be completed by Aug. 31, a new and earlier deadline than the Sept. 11 withdrawal date announced originally.