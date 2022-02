A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a battle group departing from Soloti, Russia, 20 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listens during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL MAXPPP OUT

US President Joe Biden answers questions as he departs about his conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia after delivering remarks and signing an executive order on promoting competition in the American economy in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Alex Edelman / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US President Joe Biden via videoconference at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia, 07 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY GUNEEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Biden agrees to meet with Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine

Washington agreed on Sunday to hold a presidential summit with Moscow on the condition that it does not invade Ukraine, and reiterated that all signs point to an imminent attack.

US President Joe Biden "accepted in principle" a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "if an invasion hasn’t happened," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday night.