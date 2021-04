In the aftermath of the Boulder, Colorado, grocery store shooting, Robert Logan stops by the scene of two of the massage parlor shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event on state of vaccinations in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

People lay flowers at a growing memorial at the scene a day after Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was alleged to have killed 10 people including a police officer and is facing ten murder charges at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, USA, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BRENDAN DAVIS

The president of the United States on Wednesday announced initial new measures to address gun violence in the country, spurred by the recent shootings in Atlanta and Colorado, as well as by the inaction of Congress.

Among the six initiatives announced by Joe Biden is that within 30 days, the Justice Department will issue a proposed rule to prevent the spread of "ghost guns," according to the White House in a statement. EFE-EPA