A supporter of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden steps on a pinata of US President Donald J. Trump during the Democrat supporters caravans led by 'Fuera Trump' campaign, in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Supporters of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden attend to a caravan of nearly fifty cars led by Fuera Trump campaign in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Demonstrators participate in 'Latinos for Trump' demonstration, a parade in support of US President Donald J. Trump, at Tamiami Park in Miami, USA, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Demonstrators participate in 'Latinos for Trump' demonstration, a parade in support of US President Donald J. Trump, at Tamiami Park in Miami, USA, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Demonstrators participate in 'Latinos for Trump' demonstration, a parade in support of US President Donald J. Trump, at Tamiami Park in Miami, USA, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appealed to the African-American vote at a rally in North Carolina on Sunday, while rival President Donald Trump sought to convince Hispanics at a rally in Nevada.

"We should have no tolerance for extremist white supremacist groups marching and menacing our communities, but if you say 'we have no need to face racial injustice in this country,' as he (Trump) says, you haven’t opened your eyes to the truth," Biden said at the event in Durham, where his supporters listened from their cars as a preventive measure against COVID-19. EFE-EPA