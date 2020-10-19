United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appealed to the African-American vote at a rally in North Carolina on Sunday, while rival President Donald Trump sought to convince Hispanics at a rally in Nevada.
"We should have no tolerance for extremist white supremacist groups marching and menacing our communities, but if you say 'we have no need to face racial injustice in this country,' as he (Trump) says, you haven’t opened your eyes to the truth," Biden said at the event in Durham, where his supporters listened from their cars as a preventive measure against COVID-19. EFE-EPA