The United States' president-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to take the reins of a country overwhelmed by a convergence of crises derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and political divisions, which he aims to tackle beginning with a call for unity.
Hours before becoming the US' 46th president, Biden left his home state of Delaware, where he launched his political career, and traveled to Washington to meet with what will be the country's first female vice president, Kamala Harris. EFE-EPA