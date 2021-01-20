Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with her husband Doug Emhoff, participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Washington (United States), 19/01/2021.- (Right to left) President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Biden arrives in Washington to take the reins of a country in crisis

The United States' president-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to take the reins of a country overwhelmed by a convergence of crises derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and political divisions, which he aims to tackle beginning with a call for unity.

Hours before becoming the US' 46th president, Biden left his home state of Delaware, where he launched his political career, and traveled to Washington to meet with what will be the country's first female vice president, Kamala Harris. EFE-EPA