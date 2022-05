US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, USA, 19 May 2022, as he travels to South Korea and Japan, on his first trip to Asia as president. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Joe Biden delivers brief remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington , DC, USA, 19 May 2022. EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

United States president Joe Biden began Thursday the first trip to Asia of his term, with the aim of counteracting the rise of China and under the threat of a possible nuclear or ballistic weapons test by North Korea during his visit.

Upon coming to power in January 2021, Biden targeted Asia as his top foreign policy priority, but a series of factors, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have forced him to keep his attention on Europe, a continent he has visited three times.