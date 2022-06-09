US President Joe Biden speaks, during the IX Summit of the Americas Inaugural Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON / POOL

US President Joe Biden speaks, during the IX Summit of the Americas Inaugural Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON / POOL

US President Joe Biden prepares to speak, during the IX Summit of the Americas Inaugural Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON / POOL

The president of the United States tried on Wednesday to generate unity among those attending the 9th Summit of the Americas, marked by his exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which has led to notable absences of leaders from other countries.

Without referring directly to the origin of the controversy – his ban of the three countries that he does not consider democratic, Biden turned his speech at the opening of the summit into a defense of democracy, a system of government that he said is "under assault around the world."