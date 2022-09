US President Joe Biden addresses the United We Stand Summit at the White House in Washington on 15 September 2022. EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

President Joe Biden appealed Thursday for a unity in the face of violent white nationalism in the United States.

"In America, evil will not win. It will not prevail," he said in the East Room of the White House during the United We Stand Summit, a gathering of survivors of hate-driven violence, elected officials, activists and executives from tech companies.