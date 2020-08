A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Joe Biiden and Dr. Jill Biden speaking during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Joe Biden and Dr. Jilll Biden during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Joe Biden and Dr. Jilll Biden during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Joe Biden and Dr. Jilll Biden and Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Joe Biden speaking during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DNCC

Biden calls for unity to 'overcome this season of darkness' in US

Former vice-president Joe Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for the presidential election and called on Americans to unite to "overcome this season of darkness" in the United States.

"I am a proud Democrat and I will be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. So, it is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," said Biden from Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives. EFE-EPA