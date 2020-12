Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (L) and President-elect Joe Biden (R) gesture as they arrive for their victory address after being declared the winners in the 2020 US presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020 (reissued 11 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing the New York state legislative chamber during the Electoral College vote to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election on Dec. 14, 2020, at the state capitol in Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York Governor's Office

Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he deposits his ballot as a delegate to the Electoral College on Dec. 14, 2020, at the state capitol in Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York Governor's Office

A composite image made of file photos shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden (L) at his Election Night event in Wilmington, Delaware, 03 November 2020, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) arriving to speak at the White House in Washington, DC, on 11 August 2020 (reissued 14 December 2020). EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO *** Local Caption *** 56482587

United States president-elect Joe Bidenon Monday called on outgoing president Donald Trump to accept his defeat in the November election, shortly after the Democrat's win was confirmed.

The US Electoral College on Monday certified Biden as the country's 46th president, dealing a blow to Trump, who has been strenuously attempting to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election, claiming voter fraud denied him reelection, although he has presented no evidence to support that. EFE