Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden (R), accompanied by his wife Jill Biden (L), speaks at a primary night event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Democratic candidate Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 12 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Biden challenges Trump's 'America First' agenda with 'Build Back Better' plan

Former United States vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for the November election, Joe Biden on Thursday revealed a $700 billion economic plan aimed at boosting manufacturing of goods in the country through the purchase of American products.

The plan, "Build Back Better," is a direct challenge to President Donald Trump's "America First" nationalistic economic agenda. EFE-EPA