Biden comes under fire over immigration in Democratic presidential debate

Joe Biden, the former vice president of the United States and favorite to win the Democratic Party nomination for the White House, was on Wednesday the focus of attacks by his party mates during the second night of televised debate.

Biden shared the platform at Detroit’s Fox Theater with senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Businessman Andrew Yang.