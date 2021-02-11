Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping, left, with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, shows off a chocolate-covered macadamia nut, given to him by Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie, at the start of a meeting of Chinese and American governors, at Disney Hall, in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 February 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Jay L. Clendenin / POOL

US Vice President Joe Biden talks with Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping during a luncheon hosted by Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, at the J.W. Marriot at L.A. Live, in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 February 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Jay L. Clendenin / POOL

Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao (R) and US Vice President Joe Biden (L) listen to their national anthems during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 04 December 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Thursday Beijing time) spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time as leader and expressed concern over a range of issues including human rights, regional security and Beijing's economic practices.

The White House reported that Biden "underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan." EFE-EPA