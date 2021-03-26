President Joe Biden speaks during his first formal press conference of his presidency in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 March 2021. EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his immigration policy amid the arrival of thousands of undocumented minors along the southern border, adding that he intends to run for reelection in 2024, when he will be 81 years old.