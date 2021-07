US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on Friday, 9 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TOM BRENNER/POOL

President Joe Biden told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation on Friday that Moscow must crack down on cyber criminals in Russia who launch ransomware attacks on firms and institutions in the United States, the White House said.

"President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia," the White House press office said in a statement.