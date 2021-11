US President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on 2 November 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

United States President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the leaders of China, Russia and Saudi Arabia should have joined him and their peers from more than 100 other countries for the United Nations climate summit here.

The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sultan "was a problem," Biden told a press conference in Glasgow as he prepared to return to Washington.