US President Joe Biden signs executive orders during his first minutes in the Oval Office, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021, following his inauguration as 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

United States president Joe Biden returned the country to the Paris Agreement, stopped it from leaving the World Health Organization (WHO), enacted protections for immigrants and urged the use of the masks to curb the Covid-19 epidemic on Wednesday, reversing many policies of former leader Donald Trump.

Sitting in the Oval Office with a stack of blue folders to one side, Biden set to work on enacting his government's first 17 executive orders in front of reporters, hours after being sworn into office during a heavily guarded ceremony on Capitol Hill. EFE-EPA