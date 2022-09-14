With 56 days to go before the midterm elections, in which Democrats are hoping to retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Joe Biden administration on Tuesday sought support from the key Latino community, hoping to encourage its members to join the Democrats' fight for expanding rights.

The recent overturning of the right to abortion on the federal level, which had been the law of the land from 1973 until the heavily conservative Supreme Court nullified Roe v. Wade in June, is - according to Vice President Kamala Harris - a clear example of how people must not let down their guard if they want to preserve their rights.