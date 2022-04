US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington on 1 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL *** World Rights ***

President Joe Biden celebrated Friday's decision by the 31 member International Energy Agency (IEA) to join the United States in releasing oil from strategic reserves to hold down price hikes resulting from the loss of supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This morning, over 30 countries from across the world convened an extraordinary meeting and agreed to the release of tens of millions of additional barrels of oil onto the market," Biden told reporters at the White House.