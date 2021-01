President Joe Biden (c) signs several healthcare directives in the Oval Office in Washington on Jan. 28, 2021, while Vice President Kamala Harris (l) looks on. EFE-EPA/Doug Mills

President Joe Biden signs several healthcare directives in the Oval Office in Washington on Jan. 28, 2021. EFE-EPA/Doug Mills

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced several measures to help millions of Americans without health insurance get access to healthcare and to eliminate obstacles to the funding of groups providing abotions or advising women on the procedure abroad.

In remarks to the press at the White House, Biden announced that the aim of his decrees was to undo "the damage" done by his predecessor, Donald Trump.