US President Joe Biden gives a primetime speech on 'the continued battle for the soul of the nation' from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 01 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday launched a fiery defense of democracy against Donald Trump's "MAGA forces" in a prime-time speech two months out from midterm elections.

"For a long time we told ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it's not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us," Biden said from the city of Philadelphia.