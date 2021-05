South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-R) holds talks with US President Joe Biden (2-L) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 May 2021, following their talks. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

United States President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are "deeply concerned" about the situation with North Korea, and announced the appointment of a new special envoy to Pyongyang to make headway on the issue.

At a press-conference with Moon at the White House, Biden reiterated his commitment to South Korea, one of the US' main regional allies, to coordinate policy towards Pyongyang and tackle its missile program.