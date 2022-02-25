President Joe Biden has chosen federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first African American woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, the administration said Friday.

"Judge Jackson is one of our nation's brightest legal minds and has an unusual breadth of experience in our legal system, giving her the perspective to be an exceptional Justice," the White House said in a statement issued after CNN reported that the president had decided to nominate the 51-year-old jurist.