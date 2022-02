US President Joe Biden announces his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson (L) to the Supreme Court as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event at the White House in Washington on 25 February 2022. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being introduced by President Joe Biden during an event at the White House in Washington on 25 February 2022. EFE/Michael Reynolds

President Joe Biden said Friday that his choice of federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first African American woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court will make the judiciary more representative of the population.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," he said during an event at the White House to present the nominee.