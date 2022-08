Marine One ferries US President Joe Biden from Fort McNair for Delaware to Washington, DC, USA, 16 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States ordered precision airstrikes in the Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor against groups backed by the Iranian regime, the United States Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement late Tuesday.

"At President (Joe) Biden's direction, U.S. military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor Syria today," said a statement signed by communications director Col. Joe Buccino, who added that there were no casualties.