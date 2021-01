The president of the United States, Joe Biden, took a series of ambitious executive actions on 27 January 2021 aimed at tackling the climate crisis, including an order that directs a pause on new oil and gas drilling leases on federal lands or offshore waters. EPA-EFE/Anna Moneymaker

The president of the United States took a series of ambitious executive actions Wednesday aimed at tackling the climate crisis, including an order that directs a pause on new oil and gas drilling leases on federal lands or offshore waters.

However, Joe Biden made clear in a speech at the White House that his administration will not ban hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," which is environmentally controversial but has led to substantial increases in US domestic oil and gas production.