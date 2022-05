US President Joe Biden (C) visits the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

The President of the United States Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers who died in the Korean War (1950-1953) at Seoul's National Cemetery, during the second day of his South Korea visit.

Biden placed a floral tribute in front of the monument of the fallen and observed a minute of silence in the honor of those who lost their lives in a conflict in which the US fought alongside South Korea against the north.