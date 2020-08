Democratic candidate for Presidency and Senator, Kamala Harris delivers a speech during SEIU's Unions for All summit in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 October 2019 (reissued 11 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The 2020 Democratic candidate for president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris - a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants - as my running mate," the former vice president said in a tweet. EFE-EPA