US President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the White House Rose Garden in Washington on 29 March 2022. EFE/Michael Reynolds

The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in direct budgetary assistance, President Joe Biden told Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Wednesday, the White House said.

In a telephone conversation that lasted about an hour, the two men discussed the efforts of Washington and its allies "to deliver military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression against Ukraine," according to a statement.