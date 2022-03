Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova (L) is applauded by First Lady Jill Biden after being recognized by U.S. President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in the US Capitol's House Chamber, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Win McNamee / POOL

United States President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that he will "save democracy" from the challenges faced inside and outside the country, and that his Russian counterpart will "pay" for his invasion of Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine was the focus of part of Biden's first State of the Union address, in which he announced his decision to close US airspace to Russian flights, as Canada and the European Union have done.