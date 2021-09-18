The president of the United States on Friday proposed a 30 percent reduction in global methane emissions by 2030, joining with the European Union in promoting an initiative that he expects will gain momentum during November's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland.
Biden proposes 30 pct. reduction in global methane emissions by 2030
US President Joe Biden gives a speech on climate change from the White House's South Court Auditorium in Washington, DC. Efeagro/EPA/Yuri Gripas/POOL
