US President Joe Biden gives a speech on climate change from the White House's South Court Auditorium in Washington, DC. Efeagro/EPA/Yuri Gripas/POOL

The president of the United States on Friday proposed a 30 percent reduction in global methane emissions by 2030, joining with the European Union in promoting an initiative that he expects will gain momentum during November's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland.