US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) behind him, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MELINA MARA / POOL

On the eve of his 100th day in power, United States president Joe Biden on Wednesday proclaimed that America is "on the move again," and promoted his ambitious social and economic projects while repeatedly urging Republicans to support them.

For just over an hour, Biden spoke about vaccinations against Covid-19, his plans for infrastructure and social spending, and foreign policy, without forgetting the issues that have put him under pressure in these first months: immigration, gun violence and police brutality against minorities. EFE