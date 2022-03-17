US President Joe Biden (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meet during the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the US - Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT