United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday branded his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a "war criminal."
It is the first time US leader has used such language to refer to Putin.
US President Joe Biden (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meet during the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the US - Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER KLAUNZER
