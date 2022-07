New York's Kathy Hochul (on screen) listens as US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with nine Democratic state governors at the White House in Washington on 1 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Joe Biden (L) meets virtually with nine Democratic state governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive health care at the White House in Washington on 1 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Joe Biden said Friday that if Republicans will control of both house of Congress in November's mid-term elections they will seek to outlaw abortion throughout the United States.

"So the choice is clear: We either elect federal senators and representatives who will codify Roe, or Republicans who will elect the House and Senate will try to ban abortions nationwide," he said during a virtual conference with nine Democratic state governors.